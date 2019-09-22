Gundersen Health System
Sept. 2
Son to Jasmin Foley and Matthew Werth, Onalaska.
Son to Kaylene Juan and Jacob Danielson, Brownsville.
Daughter to Crystal Pharis and Jason Dailey, Necedah.
Daughter to Felecia Flores and Houston Halverson, Boscobel.
Sept. 3
Son to Amanda Arnold and Quintin Frey, Sparta.
Daughter to Samantha Higdon and Marc Luethe, La Crosse.
Daughter to Leah Turner and Steven Henderson, Stoddard.
Son to Kylie Burnikel and Tyler Ladsten, Spring Grove, Minnesota.
Daughter to Kimberly Giertych and Dustin Nimtz, Holmen.
Sept. 4
Son to Ashley Burnikel and Matthew Oppriecht, Cresco, Iowa.
Daughter to Holly Zaiger and Gary Burrichter, Dorchester, Iowa.
Sept. 5
Daughter to Daysha Gorniak and Lee Elsen, West Salem.
Daughter to Stephanie Fehrer and Maxwell Weber, La Crescent.
Son to Diana Johnson and Chad Hensen, Black River Falls.
Sept. 7
Son to Sara Rasmussen-Kast and Jared Kast, La Crosse.
Son to Michelle Poedel and Anthony Nehring, La Crosse.
Sept. 8
Son to Rachelle and Jordan Meyer, Caledonia.
Daughter to Amanda Johnson and Andrew Bakkestuen, Onalaska.
Sept. 9
Daughter to Ashley Gebhart and Nicholas Wenzlaff, La Crosse.
Daughter to Elissa Larson and Alex Allen, Onalaska.
Sept. 10
Son to Shelbi Marx and Jacob Stumlin, Bangor.
Twin son and daughter to Jorgina Meyer and Jaron Duitsman, Winona.
Son to Allyson Leppert and Brian Troendle, Lansing, Iowa.
Sept. 11
Daughter to Itzanaeli Nicolas and Arturo Perez, Cashton.
Sept. 13
Daughter to Holly Mashak and Matthew Helgerson, Coon Valley.
Daughter to Alyssa Bentzen and Ryan Vesbach, Soldiers Grove.
Son to Ashley Berlanga and Stephen Schick, La Crosse.
Son to Jessica Bacino and Jerrod Skilling, Whitehall.
Son to Katie Meyer and Greg Aspenson, Onalaska.
Daughter to Lydia Mansfield and Randy Schlicht, Chaseburg.
Son to Alyssa Haefer and Matthew Cram, Prairie du Chien.
Sept. 14
Daughter to Kylie Loesch and Jordan Jirak, Saint Lucas, Iowa.
Son to Megan Hartman and Adam Breidel, La Crosse.
Son to Emily Raupp and Travis Smith, Muscoda.
Daughter to Michaela Wright and Michael McCarty, La Crosse.
Sept. 15
Son to Brittany Marley and Alex Berg, West Union, Iowa.
Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse
Aug. 21
Son to Heather and Nick Schaefbauer, Holmen.
Aug. 24
Daughter to Tracy and Jeff Kingsley, Sparta.
Aug. 26
Son to Lindsey Williams, La Crosse.
Son to Brittany and Matthew Henderson, Coon Valley.
Aug. 28
Daughter to Ann and Koal Deering, Waukon.
Aug. 29
Daughter to Nichole and Nick Garber, La Crosse.
Aug. 30
Daughter to Emily and Dylan Kildow, Winona.
Daughter to Danielle and Brandon Burke, Sparta.
Sept. 1
Son to Kristine Fogleson and Bryce Murphy, Caledonia.
Sept. 4
Son to Sarah and Benjamin Sullivan, Caledonia.
Sept. 5
Daughter to Chelsea Davenport and Codey Christopherson, Bangor.
Sept. 6
Daughter to Christel and Dondl Gasper, Sparta.
Sept. 7
Son to Dyanna and Brandon Schultze, Norwalk.
Sept. 8
Son to Kelly Graves and Corey Stavner, La Crosse.
Sept. 12
Son to Rachel and Hunter Korish, Sparta.
Son to Megan and Mason Sedlacek, Onalaska.
Son to Mandy and Hunter Merchlewitz, Winona.
Sept. 13
Son to Angela Larson and Kenneth Heath, La Crosse.
Sept. 14
Son to Elaina Prestil, Onalaska.
Daughter to Brandy and Adam McDonald, Black River Falls.
Sept. 16
Son to Megan and Garrick Micke, Galesville.
Daughter to Katie and Greg Troyanek, Stoddard.
Sept. 17
Son to Tia Reynolds and Zecharia Harper, La Crosse.
Tomah Memorial Hospital
Sept. 4
Daughter to Andrea Freemore and Jacob Coman, Tomah.
Sept. 5
Daughter to Mackensea and Kurt Starkey, Tomah,
Sept. 6
Son to Allyson and Christopher Kunk, Tomah.
