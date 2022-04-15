 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births for the week of April 15

Gundersen Health

March 29Son to Heidi Solchenberger and Dan Huber, La Crosse.

March 30Daughter to Kellie Barry and Kevin Watring, Cashton.

Son to Kim Brabant and Jessie Beenken, New Lisbon.

April 3Son to Angelina Sizemore, Sparta.

April 5Son to Tara Schleppenbach and Michael Mihalek, La Crosse.

