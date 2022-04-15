Births for the week of April 15

GUNDERSEN
March 31Daughter to Megan Chestelson and Larry Swiggum, Onalaska.
April 1Son to Kristin Erber and John Lettner, La Crosse.
April 3Son to Angelina Sizemore, Sparta.
