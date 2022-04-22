Births for the week of April 22

GUNDERSEN
April 10
Son to Melissa Short and Andrew Hemenway, Warrens.
Son to Stephanie Tidquist and Justin O'Driscoll, Holmen.
April 11
Son to Christine Schieffer and Kenneth James Crouse, Rockland.
April 12
Daughter to Raven Holzer, La Crosse.
Daughter to Teonna Danzy and Isaiah Lawrence, Sparta.
Daughter to Erika Rommes and Noah Murphy, Onalaska.
