Births for the week of April 22

  • 0

GUNDERSEN

April 10

Son to Melissa Short and Andrew Hemenway, Warrens.

Son to Stephanie Tidquist and Justin O'Driscoll, Holmen.

April 11

Son to Christine Schieffer and Kenneth James Crouse, Rockland.

April 12

Daughter to Raven Holzer, La Crosse.

Daughter to Teonna Danzy and Isaiah Lawrence, Sparta.

Daughter to Erika Rommes and Noah Murphy, Onalaska.

