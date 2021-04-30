 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births for the week of April 30
0 comments

Births for the week of April 30

{{featured_button_text}}

Gundersen Health

March 18

Son to Natasha Sherman and Kevin Roesler, Coon Valley.

March 19

Daughter to Krista Himlie and Nick Myhre, Houston.

March 24

Son to Angela Welchert and Nicholas Weber, La Crosse.

March 28

Daughter to Matison Scanlan and Zack Walsh, Caledonia.

April 19

Daughter to Amanda Duwe and Michael Niemyjski, Genoa.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News