Births for the week of April 6

Gundersen Health
March 16
Daughter to Heather and John Alexander, Soldiers Grove.
March 17
Daughter to Stephanie Nemec and Matthew Fencl, Westby.
March 24
Daughter to Anne Jackson and Dustin Garrity, Onalaska.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today