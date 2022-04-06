 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births for the week of April 6

Gundersen Health

March 16

Daughter to Heather and John Alexander, Soldiers Grove.

March 17

Daughter to Stephanie Nemec and Matthew Fencl, Westby.

March 24

Daughter to Anne Jackson and Dustin Garrity, Onalaska.

