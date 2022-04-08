Births for the week of April 8

Gundersen
March 19
Daughter to Amanda Landsom and Frank Renzoni, Stoddard.
March 22
Son to Monica Larsen and Tanner Sanness, Caledonia.
March 25
Son to Shannon Crook and Thomas Groth, Onalaska.
March 28
Son to Katherine Lemke and Chase Munson, Hokah.
Daughter to Miranda and Nick Vetsch, Brownsville.
