Births for the week of April 8

Gundersen Health
March 18
Son to Alexis Bloom and Daniel Monney, Sparta.
March 19
Son to Melinda Clements and Adam Wickland, Rockland.
March 27
Daughter to Melinda Wilcox and Charles Vian, Sparta.
March 26
Son to Maria Aguilar Velasco and Juan Hernandez Hernandez, Sparta.
March 28
Son to Hailey Dechant and Cameron Flock, Rockland.
