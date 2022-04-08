 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births for the week of April 8

Gundersen Health

March 18

Son to Alexis Bloom and Daniel Monney, Sparta.

March 19

Son to Melinda Clements and Adam Wickland, Rockland.

March 27

Daughter to Melinda Wilcox and Charles Vian, Sparta.

March 26

Son to Maria Aguilar Velasco and Juan Hernandez Hernandez, Sparta.

March 28

Son to Hailey Dechant and Cameron Flock, Rockland.

