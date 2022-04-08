Births for the week of April 8

GUNDERSEN
March 18Son to Alexis Bloom and Daniel Monney, Sparta.
March 24Daughter to Anne Jackson and Dustin Garrity, Onalaska.
March 25Son to Shannon Crook and Thomas Groth, Onalaska.
March 27Son to Amanda Hanson and Isaac Sauer, McGregor, IA.
Son to Julia Halama and Kyle Micek, Onalaska.
