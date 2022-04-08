 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births for the week of April 8

GUNDERSEN

March 18Son to Alexis Bloom and Daniel Monney, Sparta.

March 24Daughter to Anne Jackson and Dustin Garrity, Onalaska.

March 25Son to Shannon Crook and Thomas Groth, Onalaska.

March 27Son to Amanda Hanson and Isaac Sauer, McGregor, IA.

Son to Julia Halama and Kyle Micek, Onalaska.

