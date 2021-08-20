 Skip to main content
Births for the week of August 20
Gundersen Health Aug. 5

Son to Shyla Peterson and Kaden Cordry, Black River Falls.

Aug. 6

Son to Katherine Mumaw and Joshua Luick, La Crosse.

