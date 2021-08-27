Births for the week of August 27

Gundersen Health
Aug. 10
Daughter to Masey Waters and Josh Klein, Sparta.
Aug. 12
Son to Stephanie Larson and Kevin Ostrowski, La Crosse.
Aug. 14
Son to Erin Porter and Miguel Rodriguez, La Crosse.
Aug. 15
Daughter to Mindy Benish and Thomas Vieth, Sparta.
Aug. 17
Daughter to Mary Slattery and Austin Menn, Rockland.
