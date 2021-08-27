 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births for the week of August 27
0 Comments

Births for the week of August 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gundersen Health

Aug. 12

Son to Stephanie Larson and Kevin Ostrowski, La Crosse.

Aug. 14

Son to Desi Cotter and Brandon Hockenbery, Onalaska.

Aug. 15

Daughter to Laura Guyer and Nathan Johnson, Holmen.

Daughter to Mindy Benish and Thomas Vieth, Sparta.

Aug. 17

Daughter to Mary Slattery and Austin Menn, Rockland.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News