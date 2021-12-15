Births for the week of Dec. 15

Gundersen Health
Dec. 5
Son to Natasha Seidel and John Turner, La Crosse.
Son to Emily Mackey and Lee Peterson, Viroqua.
Dec. 6
Daughter to Alexis Nicholson and Walter Boehm, La Crosse.
Son to Alyssa Bentzen and Ryan Vesbach, Soldiers Grove.
