Births for the week of Dec. 15

Gundersen Health

Dec. 5

Son to Natasha Seidel and John Turner, La Crosse.

Son to Emily Mackey and Lee Peterson, Viroqua.

Dec. 6

Daughter to Alexis Nicholson and Walter Boehm, La Crosse.

Son to Alyssa Bentzen and Ryan Vesbach, Soldiers Grove.

