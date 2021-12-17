 Skip to main content
Births for the week of Dec. 17

Gundersen Health

Dec. 4

Son to Kayleigh Kovac and Jacob Craig, Sparta.

Son to Morgan Berendes and Grant Martin, Wilton.

Dec. 5

Son to Natasha Seidel and John Turner, La Crosse.

Dec. 6

Daughter to Alexis Nicholson and Walter Boehm, La Crosse.

