Births for the week of Dec. 17

Gundersen Health
Dec. 4
Son to Kayleigh Kovac and Jacob Craig, Sparta.
Son to Morgan Berendes and Grant Martin, Wilton.
Dec. 5
Son to Natasha Seidel and John Turner, La Crosse.
Dec. 6
Daughter to Alexis Nicholson and Walter Boehm, La Crosse.
