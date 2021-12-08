Births for the week of Dec. 8

Gundersen Health
Nov. 16
Daughter to Tamana and Abdullah Ansar, Fort McCoy.
Nov. 17
Daughter to Ashley Gebhart and Nicholas Wenzlaff, La Crosse.
Daughter to Amber Schmidt, Black River Falls.
Nov. 18
Son to Courtney Duerwachter and Joseph Kostuchowski, Holmen.
Nov. 20
Daughter to Alainna Hanson and Chad Servais, West Salem.
Nov. 24
Son to Nikki Dull and Ivan Steele, Boscobel.
Nov. 30
Son to Kelli Meyer and James Caulum, Bangor.
