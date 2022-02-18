Births for the week of Feb. 18

Gundersen
Feb. 1
Son to Rachel Felten and Derrick Nielsen, New Albin.
Son to Janie Lamb and Richard Petersen, Sparta.
Feb. 3
Son to Amanda Schmoker and Travis Peterson, Ruchford.
Feb. 6
Son to Chasedy Colsch and Christopher Diehlmann, Spring Grove.
