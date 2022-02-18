 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births for the week of Feb. 18

Gundersen Health

Feb. 1Son to Jenna Ahnen and Aaron Kast, Sparta.

Son to Janie Lamb and Richard Petersen, Sparta.

Daughter to Ruth Schrock and Sam Wagler, Arpin.

Daughter to Ahriaz Rowe, Tomah.

Feb. 4Son to Serena Vian and Casey Alm, Sparta.

Feb. 6Son to Chasedy Colsch and Christopher Diehlmann, Spring Grove.

Feb. 7Son to Cassi Schaub and Eric Upley, Sparta.

Daughter to Naomi Dawley and Brock Williamson, Sparta.

