 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Births for the week of Feb. 4

  • 0

Gundersen

Jan. 18Son to Rebecca Rand and Paul Lovaas, La Crosse.

Jan. 19Son to Kristin Katula and Brandon Beseler, La Crosse.

Jan. 20Daughter to Abby Carlon and Jake Merrill, Onalaska.

Jan. 21Son to Cassie Zinns and Joshua Zimmer, La Crosse.

Jan. 25Son to Chelsea Millin and William Nicksic, Holmen.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News