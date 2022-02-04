Births for the week of Feb. 4

Gundersen
Jan. 18Son to Rebecca Rand and Paul Lovaas, La Crosse.
Jan. 19Son to Kristin Katula and Brandon Beseler, La Crosse.
Jan. 20Daughter to Abby Carlon and Jake Merrill, Onalaska.
Jan. 21Son to Cassie Zinns and Joshua Zimmer, La Crosse.
Jan. 25Son to Chelsea Millin and William Nicksic, Holmen.
