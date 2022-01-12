Births for the week of Jan. 12

Gundersen Health
Dec. 22
Son to Keely Schurhammer and Quinten Strand, Viroqua.
Dec. 23
Daughter to Georgia Stanfield and Nicholas Wise, La Crescent.
Dec. 24
Son to Tamara Munson and Norm Olson, Steuben.
Dec. 25
Son to Morgan Lemke and Devin Emmert, Coon Valley.
Jan. 1
Son to Kerrie Cole and Derik Laufenberg, Viroqua.
Jan. 3
Son to Rebecca Nelson and Martecus Pharr, Viroqua.
Jan. 4
Son to Kelsey Kroll and Jason Lepke, Westby.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today