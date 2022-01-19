Births for the week of Jan. 19

Gundersen Health
Jan. 6
Daughter to Natalie Haupt and Jacob Grimsled, Ferryville.
Jan. 8
Son to Brianna Towne and Derrell Hitchcock, Tomah.
Jan. 10
Daughter to Amanda Volker and John Gallagher, Coon Valley.
Daughter to Leah Warner and Dominick Potenziani, La Crosse.
Jan. 12
Son to Raeann Hammer, Hixton.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today