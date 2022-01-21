 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births for the week of Jan. 21

Gundersen Health

Jan. 5

Son to Jordan Williams and Austin Olson, Bangor.

Twin daughters to Lydia Korte and Jonathan Loeffelholz, Onalaska.

Jan. 6

Son to Keiko Heitman and Scott Knothe, La Crosse.

Jan. 8

Son to Brianna Towne and Derrell Hitchcock, Tomah.

Jan. 9

Daughter to Barbara Kmetz and Hunter Littlejohn, West Salem.

Jan. 12

Son to Raeann Hammer, Hixton.

