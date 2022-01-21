Births for the week of Jan. 21

Gundersen Health
Jan. 5
Son to Jordan Williams and Austin Olson, Bangor.
Twin daughters to Lydia Korte and Jonathan Loeffelholz, Onalaska.
Jan. 6
Son to Keiko Heitman and Scott Knothe, La Crosse.
Jan. 8
Son to Brianna Towne and Derrell Hitchcock, Tomah.
Jan. 9
Daughter to Barbara Kmetz and Hunter Littlejohn, West Salem.
Jan. 12
Son to Raeann Hammer, Hixton.
