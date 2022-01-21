Births for the week of Jan. 21

Gundersen
Jan. 7
Twin son and daughter to Brittney Jenkins, Winona.
Son to Kasey Solberg and Nicholas Rask, Caledonia.
Jan. 9
Daughter to Rachelle Schulze and Jordan Meyer, Caledonia.
Jan. 12
Son to Raeann Hammer, Hixton.
