Births for the week of Jan. 28

Gundersen
Jan. 14
Daughter to Ashley Churchill and Spencer Morgan, Onalaska.
Jan. 15
Daughter to Courtney Billings and James Siber, Holmen.
Jan. 17
Daughter to Marleny Martinez Juarez and Luis Perez Rivera, Onalaska.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today