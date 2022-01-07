 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births for the week of Jan. 7

Gundersen

Dec. 10

Son to Renee Frank and Todd Monti, Onalaska.

Dec. 14

Son to Krista and Joel Clinton, Holmen.

Dec. 15

Twin sons to Chelsey Rud and Jonathon Walling, La Crosse.

Dec. 17

Son to Kelsey Molzahn and Derek Newman, Holmen.

Dec. 21

Son to Becky Collies and Michael Schansberg, Caledonia.

 

