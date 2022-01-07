Births for the week of Jan. 7

Gundersen
Dec. 10
Son to Renee Frank and Todd Monti, Onalaska.
Dec. 14
Son to Krista and Joel Clinton, Holmen.
Dec. 15
Twin sons to Chelsey Rud and Jonathon Walling, La Crosse.
Dec. 17
Son to Kelsey Molzahn and Derek Newman, Holmen.
Dec. 21
Son to Becky Collies and Michael Schansberg, Caledonia.
