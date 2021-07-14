Births for the week of July 14

Gundersen Health
June 30
Daughter to Sierra Hansen and Nathan Stram, Viroqua.
Son to Amanda Leonard and Raymond Marx, Viroqua.
July 1
Son to Sabrina Holman and Justin McCumber, De Soto.
Son to Jennifer Olson and Justin Holmen, Whitehall.
July 3
Daughter to Melanie Becker and Aaron Aspenson, Stoddard.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today