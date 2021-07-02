Births for the week of July 2

Gundersen Health
June 14
Daughter to Elizabeth Fendt and Jason Schwarz, Sparta.
June 15
Son to Brooklynn Sullivan and Craig Larson, West Salem.
June 17
Son to Lily Harter, Sparta.
Son to April Chandler and Armando Acosta, Sparta.
June 18
Daughter to Shivaun Wolf and Charles Dobbs, Winona.
