Births for the week of July 2
Gundersen Health

June 14

Daughter to Elizabeth Fendt and Jason Schwarz, Sparta.

June 15

Son to Brooklynn Sullivan and Craig Larson, West Salem.

June 17

Son to Lily Harter, Sparta.

Son to April Chandler and Armando Acosta, Sparta.

June 18

Daughter to Shivaun Wolf and Charles Dobbs, Winona.

