Births for the week of July 21

Gundersen Health
July 7
Son to Rebecca Vassar and Timothy Clason, Viroqua.
July 9
Daughter to Emily Pedretti and Brandon Collins, Onalaska.
July 10
Daughter to Brandi Stanton and Zachary Brueggeman, Holmen.
July 11
Son to Shelbie Buckles and Anderson Lee, Stoddard.
