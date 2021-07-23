Births for the week of July 23

Gundersen Health
July 6
Son to Emily Lydon and Benjamin Schaitel, Sparta.
July 10
Daughter to Brandi Stanton and Zachary Brueggeman, Holmen.
Son to Hannah Waddell and Anthony LaMore, Mindoro.
July 11
Daughter to Laura and Luke Geiger, La Crosse.
