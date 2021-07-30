Births for the week of July 30

Gundersen Health
July 13
Son to Amanda Tilson and John Brennan, La Crosse.
July 15
Son to Haleigh Gerhardt and Jim Doyle, La Crescent.
July 17
Daughter to Carmen Hilby and Andrew Ernst, Onalaska.
July 18
Daughter to Hailey Seitz and Daniel Koeller, Prairie du Chien.
Daughter to Katrina Dornfeld, Minnesota City.
