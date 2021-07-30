Births for the week of July 30

Gundersen Health
July 13
Son to Justice Beckjorden and David Atchison, Mindoro.
July 14
Daughter to Tammy Tangeman and Allen Stanley, Tomah.
July 15
Son to Tiana Mikel and Noah Waite, Melrose.
July 17
Daughter to Carmen Hilby and Andrew Ernst, Onalaska.
Son to Megan Hammond and Kameron Dickman, Sparta.
July 18
Daughter to Hailey Seitz and Daniel Koeller, Prairie du Chien.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today