Births for the week of July 30
Gundersen Health

July 15

Son to Kylie Hanson and Francisco Garcia, Onalaska.

Daughter to Samantha Steele and Jonathan Kruse, Caledonia.

Son to Haleigh Gerhardt and Jim Doyle, La Crescent.

July 17

Daughter to Carmen Hilby and Andrew Ernst, Onalaska.

July 18

Daughter to Hailey Seitz and Daniel Koeller, Prairie du Chien.

