 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births for the week of July 7
0 Comments

Births for the week of July 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gundersen Health

June 19

Daughter to Tralese Weber and Justin Strachan, La Crosse.

June 20

Daughter to Sarah Witt and Kevin Aponte, Houston.

June 21

Son to Daina Mandel and Dustin Drath, Coon Valley.

June 23

Daughter to Lindsey Herr and Brian Smith, Cashton.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News