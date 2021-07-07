Births for the week of July 7

Gundersen Health
June 19
Daughter to Tralese Weber and Justin Strachan, La Crosse.
June 20
Daughter to Sarah Witt and Kevin Aponte, Houston.
June 21
Son to Daina Mandel and Dustin Drath, Coon Valley.
June 23
Daughter to Lindsey Herr and Brian Smith, Cashton.
