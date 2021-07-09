Births for the week of July 9

Gundersen Health
June 19
Daughter to Tralese Weber and Justin Strachan, La Crosse.
Son to Cassie Adamietz and David Heser, Sparta.
June 20
Daughter to Alissa Smith and Kyle Ostrem, Sparta.
Daughter to Sarah Witt and Kevin Aponte, Houston.
June 23
Daughter to Lindsey Herr and Brian Smith, Cashton.
June 28
Daughter to Aleatra Nading and Casey Olson, Sparta.
Son to Shanna Steinbrink Sarmiento and Cristian Sarmiento Palomares, Kendall.
