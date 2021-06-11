Births for the week of June 11

Gundersen Health
May 25
Son to Ashley Haug and Alex Macak, Holmen.
Daughter to Lynnsey Holtan and Dustin Olson, Onalaska.
May 27
Son to Kristine Salonek and Nicholas Schellenger, Holmen.
