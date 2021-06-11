 Skip to main content
Births for the week of June 11
Gundersen Health

May 28

Daughter to Abigail Welty and John Krause, West Salem.

Son to Kacia Von Ruden and Dustin Wilhelm, La Crosse.

May 30

Daughter to Amelia Korn and Brandon Geier, Cashton.

May 31

Son to Krystal Tester and Benjamin Reed, West Salem.

