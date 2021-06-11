Births for the week of June 11

Gundersen Health
May 28
Daughter to Abigail Welty and John Krause, West Salem.
Son to Kacia Von Ruden and Dustin Wilhelm, La Crosse.
May 30
Daughter to Amelia Korn and Brandon Geier, Cashton.
May 31
Son to Krystal Tester and Benjamin Reed, West Salem.
