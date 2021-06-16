Births for the week of June 16

Gundersen Health
June 4
Daughter to Trudy Eide and Daniel Johnson, La Crescent.
June 6
Daughter to Jamie Sabel and Steve Pappas, La Crosse.
June 7
Son to Avrie Snow and Jacob Helgeson, Coon Valley.
Son to Rebekka Ames and Jason Stetzer, Holmen.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today