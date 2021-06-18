Births for the week of June 18

Gundersen Health
June 3
Son to Emily Shuda and Kurt Pfaff, Onalaska.
Son to Kayla Bailey and Jeffery Winkers II, La Crosse.
June 4
Son to Michelle and Kyle Coman, Onalaska.
June 6
Daughter to Jamie Sabel and Steve Pappas, La Crosse.
June 7
Son to Avrie Snow and Jacob Helgeson, Coon Valley.
