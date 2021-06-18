 Skip to main content
Births for the week of June 18
Births for the week of June 18

Gundersen Health

June 3

Son to Emily Shuda and Kurt Pfaff, Onalaska.

Son to Kayla Bailey and Jeffery Winkers II, La Crosse.

June 4

Son to Michelle and Kyle Coman, Onalaska.

June 6

Daughter to Jamie Sabel and Steve Pappas, La Crosse.

June 7

Son to Avrie Snow and Jacob Helgeson, Coon Valley.

