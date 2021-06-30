 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births for the week of June 30
0 Comments

Births for the week of June 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gundersen Health

June 15

Daughter to Tara Ristow Candahl and Charlie Ostromencki, Onalaska.

Son to Brooklynn Sullivan and Craig Larson, West Salem.

June 16

Son to Lexus Decker and Kelsey Jones, Viroqua.

June 17

Daughter to Teri Snodgrass and Adrian Fuentes, Genoa.

June 18

Daughter to Shivaun Wolf and Charles Dobbs, Winona.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News