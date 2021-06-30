Births for the week of June 30

Gundersen Health
June 15
Daughter to Tara Ristow Candahl and Charlie Ostromencki, Onalaska.
Son to Brooklynn Sullivan and Craig Larson, West Salem.
June 16
Son to Lexus Decker and Kelsey Jones, Viroqua.
June 17
Daughter to Teri Snodgrass and Adrian Fuentes, Genoa.
June 18
Daughter to Shivaun Wolf and Charles Dobbs, Winona.
