Births for the week of June 9
Gundersen Health

May 29

Son to Leah Pennekamp and Patrick Olson, Stoddard.

May 30

Daughter to Amelia Korn and Brandon Geier, Cashton.

May 31

Son to Krystal Tester and Benjamin Reed, West Salem.

