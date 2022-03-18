Births for the week of March 18

Gundersen Health
March 1
Son to Sabrina Campbell and Trevor Loe, Sparta.
March 4
Daughter to Michaelene Paasch and Eric Hunter, Galesville.
March 5
Daughter to Jennifer Kulasiewicz and Joseph Smader, La Crosse.
Son to Tasha Kirchner and Mason Demant, Bangor.
March 6
Son to Nicole Semann and Brian Schwefel, Wilton.
March 8
Daughter to Skylar Hammon and Wyatt Benzing, Sparta.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today