Births for the week of March 18

GUNDERSEN
March 2
Daughter to Kimberly Lien and Jason Hollermann, Holmen.
March 3
Daughter to Megan Kelly and Samuel Kling, Taylor.
March 4
Daughter to Michaelene Paasch and Eric Hunter, Galesville.
March 5
Daughter to Jennifer Kulasiewicz and Joseph Smader, La Crosse.
Son to Tasha Kirchner and Mason Demant, Bangor.
Daughter to Brianna O’Brien, Onalaska.
