Births for the week of March 25

Gundersen Health
March 10
Daughter to Courtney Nilssen and Eric Peterson, Bangor.
March 11
Son to Michelle Herrman and Kyle Stark, Sparta.
March 14
Daughter to Whitney Welch and John Alibrandi III, La Crosse.
March 15
Son to Kassie Praska and Ben Haines, Onalaska.
