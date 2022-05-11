 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births for the week of May 11

Gundersen Health

April 27

Son to Briehn Luxton and Jesse Johnson, Norwalk.

April 29

Son to Katy Zart and Karl Kurandt, Viroqua.

April 30

Son to Ashley Mezera and Justin Nagel, Eastman.

May 1

Son to Deanna Turner and Jon Lindahl, Stoddard.

