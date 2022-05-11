Births for the week of May 11

Gundersen Health
April 27
Son to Briehn Luxton and Jesse Johnson, Norwalk.
April 29
Son to Katy Zart and Karl Kurandt, Viroqua.
April 30
Son to Ashley Mezera and Justin Nagel, Eastman.
May 1
Son to Deanna Turner and Jon Lindahl, Stoddard.
