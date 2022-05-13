 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births for the week of May 13

Gundersen Health

April 26

Daughter to Taylor Niemeier and August Lueck, La Crosse.

April 27

Son to Briehn Luxton and Jesse Johnson, Norwalk.

April 28

Son to Kathryn Filla and Steven Carter, West Salem.

May 1

Son to Erica Schilling and Mitch Shaker, Bangor.

 

