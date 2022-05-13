Births for the week of May 13

Gundersen Health
April 26
Daughter to Taylor Niemeier and August Lueck, La Crosse.
April 27
Son to Briehn Luxton and Jesse Johnson, Norwalk.
April 28
Son to Kathryn Filla and Steven Carter, West Salem.
May 1
Son to Erica Schilling and Mitch Shaker, Bangor.
