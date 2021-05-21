 Skip to main content
Births for the week of May 21
Gundersen Health

May 4

Son to Cole Burkhalter and Eric Betthauser, Tomah.

Daughter to Mikayla Leis and Davey Hauser, Onalaska.

May 7

Son to Kelly Wingert and Edward Abbott, Rockland.

May 8

Son to Alexandra Mahairas and Daniel Fabry, Onalaska.

Son to Hannah Erickson and McCaffrey Pintar, Holmen.

May 9

Son to Lindsey Geske and Brian Duwell, Trempealeau.

