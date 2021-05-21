Births for the week of May 21

Gundersen Health
May 4
Son to Cole Burkhalter and Eric Betthauser, Tomah.
Daughter to Mikayla Leis and Davey Hauser, Onalaska.
May 7
Son to Kelly Wingert and Edward Abbott, Rockland.
May 8
Son to Alexandra Mahairas and Daniel Fabry, Onalaska.
Son to Hannah Erickson and McCaffrey Pintar, Holmen.
May 9
Son to Lindsey Geske and Brian Duwell, Trempealeau.
