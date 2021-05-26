Births for the week of May 26

Gundersen Health
May 11
Son to Amanda Sephton and Jimmy Espinoza, Norwalk.
May 14
Daughter to Beth Servais and Justin Hanson, Coon Valley.
Son to Renonda Shafer, Sparta.
Daughter to Holly Rooney and Kyler Moenck, Spring Grove.
