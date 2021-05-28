 Skip to main content
Births for the week of May 28
Gundersen Health

May 12

Daughter to Erika George and Erik Fisch, Caledonia.

May 14

Son to Renonda Shafer, Sparta.

Daughter to Holly Rooney and Kyler Moenck, Spring Grove.

May 18

Daughter to Missy Crawford and Trevor Collins, Spring Grove.

