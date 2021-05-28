Births for the week of May 28

Gundersen Health
May 11
Son to Amanda Sephton and Jimmy Espinoza, Norwalk.
May 12
Daughter to Leah Johnson and Thomas Craft, La Crescent.
Daughter to Marra Gomolla Lundeen, New Lisbon.
Son to Kayla and Daniel Gomez Cardona, West Salem.
May 13
Son to Suzanne Waggoner Rudd, Tomah.
May 14
Son to Renonda Shafer, Sparta.
May 16
Son to Tiffany Gilmer and Jacob Kiernan, Sparta.
Daughter to Vanessa Herold and Isaac Pooler, Holmen.
