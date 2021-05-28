 Skip to main content
Births for the week of May 28
Gundersen Health

May 11

Son to Amanda Sephton and Jimmy Espinoza, Norwalk.

May 12

Daughter to Leah Johnson and Thomas Craft, La Crescent.

Daughter to Marra Gomolla Lundeen, New Lisbon.

Son to Kayla and Daniel Gomez Cardona, West Salem.

May 13

Son to Suzanne Waggoner Rudd, Tomah.

May 14

Son to Renonda Shafer, Sparta.

May 16

Son to Tiffany Gilmer and Jacob Kiernan, Sparta.

Daughter to Vanessa Herold and Isaac Pooler, Holmen.

