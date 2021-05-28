Births for the week of May 28

Gundersen Health
May 11
Twin sons to Mikayla Eskens and Jonathan Koser, Holmen.
May 13
Son to Suzanne Waggoner Rudd, Tomah.
May 14
Daughter to Amanda Fehr, Onalaska.
Son to Renonda Shafer, Sparta.
May 15
Son to Megan Holm and Dustin Hanson, Holmen.
Son to Ashley Grosvold and Blake Holthaus, Onalaska.
May 16
Daughter to Vanessa Herold and Isaac Pooler, Holmen.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today