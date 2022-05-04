Births for the week of May 4

Gundersen Health
April 14
Daughter to Julia Dudley and Lee Zenke, Houston.
April 16
Son to Kathryn Marr and Travis Brueggen, Cashton.
April 18
Daughter to McKenzie Wilson and Grant Dull, La Crosse.
April 22
Daughter to Felicia Burkhardt, Onalaska.
